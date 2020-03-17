Nominations+accepted+from+today+

The Commissioner General of the Election Commission, Saman Sri Rathnayaka stated that nominations will be accepted at the 22 District Secretariats until 12 noon on the 19 of this month.

The acting IGP instructed the police officers in charge of the divisions to implement systems to facilitate the public movements, traffic arrangements and to ensure special security arrangements at the nomination centers and to enforce the law strictly for persons who violate election laws.

Meanwhile, United National Party (UNP) General Secretary, former MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balawegaya, former MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara participated separately for the discussion yesterday between the representatives of political parties and the Chairman of the Election Commission.