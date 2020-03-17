A+special+central+committee+meeting+of+SLFP+to+be+held+today

A special central committee meeting of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will be held today.

The meeting will be held at the party headquarters at 4.00 pm chaired by former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Several decisions regarding the general elections are to be arrived at this meeting.

A final decision will be taken regarding the party organizers who have violated the party discipline and attention will also be given to the appointment of new organizers.

However, at a press conference held in Polonnaruwa yesterday, former governor and one of the vice presidents of the SLFP, Peshala Jayarathne stated that if there is constant criticism from the Sri Lanka Podujana representatives, attention will be given to contest the general election separately.