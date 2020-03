With the increase in the price of the Japanese Yen, the prices of several imported vehicles have increased.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Vehicle Importers Association Ranjith Peiris stated that the price of the following vehciles could increase as follows;

Wagon R - Rs.170,000

Paso car - Rs 160,000

Vitz car - Rs 240,000,

Axio car - Rs 375,000,

Vezel - Rs 400,000

He also stated that the prices of several cars imported from Japan could go up.