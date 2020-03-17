සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Star of Forest Gump & Castaway, Tom Hanks and wife infected with the Corona Virus. Hanks - I will take one day at a time

Thursday, 12 March 2020 - 9:53

Renowned American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have contracted the Corona virus.

Tom hanks wrote stating that the heath protocols will be followed and that he will be taking it one day at a time.

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks is a 64 year old American actor and filmmaker, known for his roles in films such as Forest Gump, Cast Away, Splash, Bachelor Party , Turner & Hooch, A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, Philadelphia,  Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, You've Got Mail, The Green Mile, Road to Perdition, Cloud Atlas, Captain Phillips, Saving Mr. Banks, Sully and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019).

Hanks has collaborated with film director Steven Spielberg on several films including, Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, Bridge of Spies and The Post

According to foreign media reports Hanks is ranked as the fifth-highest all-time box office star in North America, with a total gross of over $4.9 billion an average of $100.8 million per film. Worldwide, his films have grossed over $9.96 billion.

The number infected in that country is at 1311 and foreign reports said that deaths have increased to 38.

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus in France have increased to 48.

As reported the number who have contracted the virus in France is 2284 and they are in fifth place where the most number of cases have been confirmed. One death has been reported from India and 62 have been infected.

Spain reported 55 deaths and foreign reports said the number infected there stands at 2,277. 

