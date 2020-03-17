Five persons who engaged in mining for gems in the Keselgamuwa Oya, illegally, taken into custody

Police have taken into custody five persons who were secretly engage in mining for gems in the Keselgamuwa Oya illegally.

These suspects were arrested during an operation carried out yesterday by a team of officers from the Hatton Police.

Our Correspondents said that at the time of the raid, the suspects had dug a pit near the Keselgamuwa Oya on the borders of the Kirkswall estate belonging to the Bagawanthalawa Police Division and were engaged in mining for gems.

Four of the suspects taken into custody are residents of Balangoda and the main suspect is resident at Bagawanthalawa itself.

Equipment used by these individuals for mining gems were also found.

These suspects are due to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court today.