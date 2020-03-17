All+shops+in+Italy+are+being+closed+due+to+Corona+apart+from+pharmacies+and+supermarkets

It has been decided with the Corona Virus spreading rapidly in Italy, all shops in Italy will be closed until 25 March except for Pharmacies and Supermarkets.

The Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conti made this announcement while addressing the nation today.

Meanwhile due to the spread of the Corona Virus Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on 39 countries from entering and touring in them.

European countries as well as Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan are included in this ban.

As at present 54 persons infected with the virus have been reported from that country.

Meanwhile, foreign media reported that the Denmark government has taken steps to close all universities and schools from today.

Authorities have also taken steps to grant paid leave for government employees.

514 persons have been reported from Denmark as infected with the Corona virus.