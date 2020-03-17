Two+other+persons+admitted+to+the+Polonnaruwa+Hospital+on+suspicion+of+having+contracted+the+Corona+virus+transferred+to+IDH

Arrangements have been made to transfer to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), two other persons admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital on suspicion of having contracted the Corona virus, the Hospital Director said.



The Doctor said that one of the persons who was admitted to the hospital had arrived from Italy to this country yesterday and was someone who was referred to the Kandakadu Quarantine center.



The other individual had returned to the island on 6 March from Italy and had engaged in a trip to the Somawathie Sacred area and been admitted to the hospital due to coming down with fever, he said further.



Director of IDH Consultant Dr. Ananda Wijewickrema told the Hiru News Division that the child and wife of the tourist guide driver from Colombo who has contracted the Corona Virus have not been infected.



Meanwhile, there is a marked decrease in Chinese, Italian, Iranian and South Korean arrivals in the country.



According to latest data of the Department of Immigration and Emigration 1405 Chinese nationals have arrived in the country up to now, during this month.



During the past 11 days 427 Italians, and 107 South Korean nationals have also arrived in the country and only 25 Iranian nationals have come during the same period.



During the past month of February, 2871 Chinese, 3192 Italians, 918 South Koreans and 365 Iranian nationals had come to this country.



Anyhow, with the suspending of issuing of on arrival visas from today, the advent of foreigners in the island will probably decrease further, a top official of the Department of Immigration and Emigration said.



Meanwhile, authorities in America have decided to close all school in the state of Washington in USA for a period of two weeks due to the Corona Virus.



Foreign media reported that at the same time congregating in public places has also been prohibited in that country.



The number infected by the Corona Virus has risen by 114 today in South Korea.



Accordingly a total number of 7,755 individuals have been reported to have contracted the Virus up to now in South Korea.



Anyhow, there seems to be a drop today in the number of patients being reported from the Hubei Province in China.



Only eight patients who have contracted the virus were reported from there today, and the total number infected in China has increased to 80,932 as of now.