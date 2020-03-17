STOP all educational tours/school trips- Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education has implemented a special program on the instructions of the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dullas Alahapperuma to protect the children of Sri Lanka from any potential dangers in the country with the identification of a patient infected with coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education the Principals of the Ministry of Education will be advised to stop all school education and field trips as it has been reported that the person infected with the virus has visited several parts of the country.

The Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Health, have taken the necessary steps to ensure that the decisions of the Ministry of Health are properly followed for the safety of all children, including the public at this sensitive moment.

The Ministry of Education further urges all school community to be cautious and careful about healthcare, but not to be unduly worried over the rumors and misinformation that are spreading.