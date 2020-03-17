Stock exchange halted for 30 mts- S&P plunge below 5 %

Trading at Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has been halted temporarily for 30 minutes following the S and P index dropping below 5 percent from the previous closing. The S and P index fell 121.28 points or 5.05 percent and the ASPI fell by 3.77%.

it is reported that there is an automatic circuit breaker that comes into effect once the indices drop below 5 percent.

Meanwhile, US stock plummeted last evening after President Donald Trump announced that travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for 30 days, beginning Friday at midnight.

DOW plunged more than 1,100 points, or 4.73%. S&P 500 fell 4.6% and Nasdaq were down 5%.