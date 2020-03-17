සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Schools will be closed from tomorrow till the 20th April- (22 countries close down schools)

Thursday, 12 March 2020 - 12:47

Schools will be closed from tomorrow till the 20th of next month (April)

This is due to the Coronavirus threat.

The Education Ministry sources stated that the official statement will be issued at 2.00 pm today.

The Ministry of Education has previously stated that they had implemented a special program on the instructions of the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dullas Alahapperuma to protect the children of Sri Lanka from any potential dangers in the country with the identification of a patient infected with coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education the Principals of the Ministry of Education were advised to stop all school education and field trips as it has been reported that the person infected with the virus has visited several parts of the country.

Meanwhile Qatar on Monday announced a nationwide closure of schools and universities amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the closure will come into effect on March 10.

The move came a day after Qatar's Ministry of Health said it is temporarily banning the entry of travellers from 14 countries as the number of cases in the Gulf country rose to 15.

A record number of children and youth are not attending school or university because of temporary or indefinite closures mandated by governments in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 according to UNESCO.

As of 11 March, 39 countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America have announced or implemented school and university closures. UNESCO is providing immediate support to countries, including solutions for inclusive distance learning.

Twenty-two countries have shut schools nationwide, impacting almost 372.3 million children and youth. A further seventeen countries have implemented localized school closures to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19.

