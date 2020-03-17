The 'Hiru Govi Sangramaya', Thun Hele Ranketh Udanaya commences

The second phase of Hiru fallow fields cultivation function commenced today. In this programme all fallow paddy fields across the country will be cultivated with a Perakum era in the forefront with the participation of youth stamina that will awaken with life together with national pride.

This was at the Nuwara Eliya, Walapane – Hegama Boragolla paddy fields. Planting of paddy on 24 acres of land which had been fallow for many years and is spread across this area, commenced at an auspicious time this morning. Important persons from the village, elders and communities of youth participated in this task amidst the chanting of Seth Pirith by the Maha Sangha.

Chief Sanghanayake Venerable Gnapatawela Dhammananda thero of the Asgiriya Chapter from Uva Bintenna two provinces who was present at this event delivered an anusasana.

The Hiru Govi Sangramaya Thun Hele Ranketh Udanaya programme was created on a concept of the Chairman of the Hiru Network Raynor Silva with the objective of making the country self-sufficient in rice by cultivating all fallow paddy fields in the country.

The first phase of this programme was carried out at the Galle, Thawalama, Badaamuna paddy fields and it was the second phase that commenced today at Nuwara Eliya, Walapane – Hegama Boragolla paddy fields.

