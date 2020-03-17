Omalpe+thera+requests+people+to+assist+the+government+to+suppress+the+Corona+Virus

A Hartal campaign was held at Batticaloa expressing objection to maintaining a quarantine center at the Batticaloa Campus.

The Hiru Correspondent of the area said that all shops were closed and people engaged in this hartal.

Meanwhile, Venerable Omalpe Sobitha thera said that it is the responsibility of the people to provide assistance to the programmes being carried out by the government, health sectors and the army to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.

The thera said at a media briefing held in Embilipitiya today that he requests residents of areas in the vicinity of quarantine centers to provide assistance to these procedures being carried out to control the spread of the virus.

The Monk also said that requests being made by certain people to postpone the elections as a result of the spread of the Corona Virus, is baseless.