The six students taken into custody in connection with the J’pura incident produced in Court

The six students who were taken into custody in connection with an incident where a fresher was hit with a tyre and subject to an accident during a function held at the Sri Jayawardenapura University, were due to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today.

The Mirihana Police said that among these suspects arrested yesterday, the main suspect involved in the incident is also there.

Director of the hospital, Consultant Dr. Kumara Wickremasinghe said that the condition of the student, a resident of Gampaha, studying in the first year at the Management Faculty of the University who is being treated at the Colombo National Hospital Neuro Surgical Intensive Care Unit subsequent to sustaining serious injuries, is still critical.

In the meantime, Acting Vice Chancellor of the Sri Jayawardenapura University Senior Professor Sudaththa Liyanage said that another eight students involved in this incident have also been identified.

He said that a special investigation will be held at university level regarding these particular students and that it is intended to take disciplinary action.

At the same time, disciplinary action is to be taken regarding the six students who are at present in Police custody.