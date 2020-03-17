සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The six students taken into custody in connection with the J’pura incident produced in Court

Thursday, 12 March 2020 - 14:26

The+six+students+taken+into+custody+in+connection+with+the+J%E2%80%99pura+incident+produced+in+Court

The six students who were taken into custody in connection with an incident where a fresher was hit with a tyre and subject to an accident during a function held at the Sri Jayawardenapura University, were due to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today.

The Mirihana Police said that among these suspects arrested yesterday, the main suspect involved in the incident is also there.

Director of the hospital, Consultant Dr. Kumara Wickremasinghe said that the condition of the student, a resident of Gampaha, studying in the first year at the Management Faculty of the University who is being treated at the Colombo National Hospital Neuro Surgical Intensive Care Unit subsequent to sustaining serious injuries, is still critical.

In the meantime, Acting Vice Chancellor of the Sri Jayawardenapura University Senior Professor Sudaththa Liyanage said that another eight students involved in this incident have also been identified.

He said that a special investigation will be held at university level regarding these particular students and that it is intended to take disciplinary action.

At the same time, disciplinary action is to be taken regarding the six students who are at present in Police custody.

 

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.