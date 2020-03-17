Discussions on reducing the price of fuel - meeting today

Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Power and Energy Mahinda Ranaweera declared that a discussion on reducing the price of fuel will be held today as well.
He made this comment at a media briefing held today at the Information Department.
Thursday, 12 March 2020 - 14:02
