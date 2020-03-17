Hearing of Judge Gihan Pilapitiya’s petition postponed

The Appeal Court ordered today that the hearing of the Writ Petition submitted by interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya be held on 4 May. This petition was filed requesting that an injunction order be issued annulling the instructions gives to the Acting Inspector General of Police by the Attorney General to obtain an arrest warrant to take him into custody.

This petition was taken up for hearing today in the presence of the panel of judges comprised of A. M. M. D. Nawaz and Sobitha Rajakaruna.

President’s Counsel Romesh De Silva representing the interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, requested the Court to extend the order issued to the IGP at the previous hearing, not to take his client into custody without a Court Order until the next Court date.

Deputy Solicitor General Milinda Gunatilaka representing the Attorney General objected to this request and said that since the Police has already obtained an order in connection with the Petitioner from the Court, there was no need to extend until the next Court date the order issued on the previous Court date.

Anyhow the bench of judges said that said that the order issued not to arrest High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya without a Court Order will remain in force until the next Court date.

Meanwhile, hearing of writ petitions filed by five individuals including former Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake, has commenced in the presence of the three-member panel of Appeal Court judges for the second day, today.