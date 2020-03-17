29+Individuals+suspected+of+having+contracted+the+Corona+Virus+in+15+hospitals

The Epidemiology Unit states that 29 people suspected of contracting coronavirus are currently under medical supervision in 15 hospitals island wide.

Eight individuals are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), and four patients are hospitalized at the Base Hospital Negombo, the Epidemiology Unit said.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Education addressing a special media briefing stated that school holidays for term -1 will be given early.

A decision has been made to commence the April school holidays from tomorrow until the 20th April.

Therefore, schools will reopen on Monday 20th April, 2020 for the second term.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus to African countries, those countries are in the process of taking required action.

Patients with the Corona Virus have been reported from 11 African countries belonging to the continent of Africa as at present and the most number infected is reported as 58 from Egypt.

Foreign reports said that there are persons infected with the virus on board a passenger ship on the Nile River as well.