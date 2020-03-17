Schools closed for the first term from tomorrow until April 20 – Minister of Education

Education Minister stated that the School Holidays will be taken early due to the corona virus fears amongst the public.



He was addressing a media briefing being held at the Isurupaya, in the presence of officials from the education department.

He stated that the reports stating that a child from Ananda has contracted coronavirus is completely false.

He further stated that the attendance in Ananda had dropped by around 60% and several other schools around the areas of where the coronavirus infected patient travelled including the schools attended by the children of the hoteliers where the patient stayed had seen a sharp drop. As an old Anandian and a parent he stated that there is no truth in the reports that the corona infected person's son at Ananda had contacted the disease.

Therefore, in consideration of the concern shown by the parents and the children, as a government that is sensitive to the concerns of the people a decision has been taken to commence the April school holidays from tomorrow (13) until the 20th April.

Schools will reopen on Monday 20th April, 2020.

He further stressed that there have been no other coronavirus infected persons reported in the country and that all such reports circulating in social media are irresponsible and false.

He also made a request as a fellow journalist to report responsibly and factually.