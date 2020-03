Ten persons sustained injuries in a bus accident that took place at Vavuniya, Neriyakulama on the Medawachchiya, Mannar road.

A private bus plying from Colombo to Mannar collided head on with a SLTB bus travelling from Settikulama to Vavuniya and one bus toppled over during the accident.

It is said that the excessive speed of the two buses was the cause of the accident.

The Settikulama Police is carrying out investigations in to the accident.