2nd confirmed coronavirus patient - 44 year old

A 44-year-old who was residing with the first local Coronavirus patient reported yesterday has been confirmed for the virus and is currently receiving treatment at the IDH hospital according to a news release by Dr Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Helath.

This is the second case of a local contracting coronavirus on the country reported since the outbreak was reported from China in late December.

The first reported coronavirus case reported in the country was a Chinese female who subsequently recovered and was discharged from hospital.

The first Sri Lankan who contracted the virus was reported in Italy while the first reported local who contracted the virus in Sri Lanka was reported yesterday.

He was a tour guide and was amongst a group of Italians working as a guide.

The group left the Island on the 9th .

