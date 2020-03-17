Former+President+Maithripala+Sirisena+signs+nomination+papers+for+elections

Nominations for the 2020 parliamentary election have been signed in Colombo today by the individual candidates of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

The nominations of the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandhanay is to hand over its nominations for the upcoming local government polls under the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa signed the nomination paper at auspicious time as the first signatory. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, stated that the former President Maithripala Sirisena too has signed the nomination papers.



