The second Corona Virus patient reported – continue your normal life with due diligence (Health Authorities)

The local tour guide, infected with the Covid 19- Coronavirus, is currently being treated at IDH and the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that another person who stayed with him in the same room with the tour guide was diagnosed with the virus and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

Two people from Italy suspected of contracting the virus have been admitted to the IDH hospital after being transferred from the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

According to Sampath Indika Kumara, the director of the hospital, they are residents of Kadawatha and Homagama.

One of them had arrived in the island yesterday from Italy and he was referred to the Kandakadu Quarantine Center in Polonnaruwa.

The other person, a 50-year-old had arrived from Italy on the 6th has visited Nuwara Eliya, Colombo, Kataragama and Somawathiya. He was admitted to hospital with respiratory difficulties and several other symptoms in the Somwathiya area.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old travel guide, who was reported as the first patient in Sri Lanka infected with the coronavirus, continues to be treated at IDH.

However, a tense situation took place at Ananda College, where his child is being educated, due to rumours.

There was also a drop in student attendance at the school, and some parents took their children before school was over.

However, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirmed that no family member of the tour guide has been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the police headquarters said in a statement that the law will be enforced for people who spread false information regarding corona virus.

Acting Chief of Defense Staff and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the Army has taken all measures to combat coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 29 people suspected of contracting coronavirus are currently under full medical supervision at 15 hospitals island wide, according to the Epidemiology Unit. Eight of them were foreigners, according to the latest report.

Awareness programmes regarding Coronavirus have commenced to Staff of ministries, departments, and corporations.

The Presidential Media Unit stated that accordingly, all public and private sector institutions will be able to implement these programs.

The Ministry of Labor Relations has decided to appoint a special task committee to protect the workplaces of the country from coronavirus.

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) said in a statement that it has informed the authorities of a number of possible challenges in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the world has risen to 4,717, and the total number of infected persons reported are 27,749.



