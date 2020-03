The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe requests the public to call the following telephone numbers if information is required about coronavirus.

You can contact the Health Promotion Bureau on 071 0107107 and the Disaster Unit of the Ministry of Health on 011 3071073.

The Director General of Health Services stated that these calls will be answered by the doctors and that steps have been taken to prevent misinformation and rumours being circulated through social media.