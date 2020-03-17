If the opposition can contest together it is advantageous for us - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse states that he would be is happy if the opposition that is fragmented across the country will contest together at the next general election.

He said that it would be advantageous for them if the opposition could contest together.

The Prime Minister made this observation while participating in a function held this afternoon.

A collection of cartoons based on the political life of Udaya Gammanpila was launched this afternoon under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.





