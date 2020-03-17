Italy death toll jumps past 1,000

Italy's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic shot past 1,000 as the economic impact worsened, with much of the country at a standstill.

Looking to halt the spread of the disease, the government introduced yet more restrictions on Italians, ordering the blanket, nationwide closure of restaurants, bars and almost all shops except for food stores and chemists.

Meanwhile, According to a projection shared with US Congress Between 70 and 150 million people in the United States could eventually be infected with the novel coronavirus.

India reported its first coronavirus death as authorities ordered schools, theatres and cinemas closed in New Delhi for the rest of the month in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay.

Worldwide there has been 133,347 confirmed cases and 4,959 deaths.