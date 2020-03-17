සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

1,100 in Corona quarantine centers - media center named COVID 19 established

Friday, 13 March 2020 - 8:10

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that a systematic process is in place in order to prevent the spread of the corona virus within the country.

The president noted that those arriving from overseas pose a higher a risk in contracting Corona, and that they’re being quarantined according to a systematic process and necessary facilities for their treatment is being supplied.

The president also noted that there is no cause for unnecessary panic, as institutions have been empowered to ensure the safety of the public.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also requests the public to not be misled by rumours as the government has taken action to not let this affect the day today lives of the people.

Meanwhile for any inquiries regarding the Corona virus situation, two 24 hour hotlines have been introduced.

Accordingly, 0710 107107 and 0113 071073 can be contacted for any inquiries on COVID-19.

Meanwhile a media center named COVID 19 has been established in order to provide accurate and verified information to the media in order to prevent the public being misled by false information.

In addition, in order to obtain verified information, the Facebook page of the health promotion bureau and the government news department website could be accessed.

Meanwhile, the acting chief of defense staff, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has informed the public to give up on panic buying and lead their day today lives.

Further the ministry of health says that two individuals who have contracted corona are receiving treatment at IDH and are being closely monitored.

The acting chief of defense staff, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva noted that, nearly 1,150 individuals currently in the quarantine facilities in Diyatalawa, Kandakadu and Batticaloa campus are being monitored and provided with necessary facilities.

He added that if need be, another quarantine facility will be constructed as well.

