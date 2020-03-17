Election+Commission+in+a+discussion+with+health+authorities

The Election Commission said that a discussion will be held with health authorities on 16 regarding the situation that has arisen as a result of the Corona Virus.

A senior spokesman of the Commission said that once an Election is announced discussions are held with relevant sectors about how it could be held and this discussion is being held in relevance to this particular reason.

Meanwhile, a final decision was reached yesterday regarding the conch shell, fish, pigeon and compass political symbols which had been listed for independent groups to acquire.

On this occasion, these symbols were removed from independent groups and granted to political parties this time as well and the Election Commission has decided to allocate different symbols to independent groups.

At the same time, during the period for acceptance of nominations which commenced yesterday, 03 recognized political parties and 06 independent groups had handed over nominations.

Acceptance of nominations is due to end at 12 noon on 19.