Symbol of Sajith’s Alliance launched

The election symbol of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, the telephone was officially launched in Colombo yesterday under the patronage of its leader Sajith Premadasa.

Our Correspondent said that former Ministers and Parliamentarians representing the United National Party as well as a number of parties supporting the Samagi Jana Balavegaya were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Party formed and led by former Member of Parliament Kumara Welgama, the Nawa Lanka Nidahas Party joined the Samagi Jana Balavegaya yesterday and signed an agreement.