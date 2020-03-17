Navy+arrests+four+Indians+with+gold+worth+approximately+Rs.+40+million

The Navy took into custody yesterday 4 Indians who were transporting via sea a stock of gold biscuits of 4 kilograms together with the vessel they were travelling in.
Customs said the value of the gold exceeds Rs. 3, 820, 0000.00
Friday, 13 March 2020 - 9:34
