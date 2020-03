Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus, after she returned from the UK. The PM in self- quarantine.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, who started feeling the symptoms late Wednesday, after getting back from a speaking engagement in London. She tested positive on Thursday and will remain in isolation for the time being according to international media reports.

PM Trudeau himself is reported to be in good health with no symptoms, but is in self isolation as a precaution.