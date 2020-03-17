No travellers from Iran, Italy and South Korea for two weeks - situation summary

A travel ban has been imposed for air passengers coming from Iran, Italy & South Korea for two weeks: Chairman - Civil Aviation AuthorityThe ban will be implemented with effect from tomorrow.

Italy has reported more than 15,000 confirmed cases, making it the largest outbreak outside of China. Italian authorities initially restricted movement in the northern region of Lombardy, where the outbreak first accelerated, before restricting the movement and banning public gatherings for all 60 million citizens in the country from Monday.

Over 1,000 people have died because of the virus according to the international media reports.

The first local coronavirus patient (tour guide) reported from Sri Lanka has reportedly associated with a group from Italy, believed to be the source of the transmission.





Unlike other countries with major outbreaks, South Korea, with a population of 50 million, did not restrict the movement of its citizens outright but focused on aggressively monitoring for coronavirus infections. More than 7,800 cases and 66 deaths have been reported according to media reports.

Health officials have reportedly introduced aggressive public awareness campaigns, sending out mobile phone alerts to citizens whenever a new case is reported in their districts.



Updates are provided on government websites and mobile apps as to how many people have been tested and where, along with brief sketches on each patient: their gender, how they became infected and where they are being treated, as well as which places they visited before testing positive as reported in foreign media reports.

Iran’s leaders denied that they are facing a coronavirus epidemic and stated that it would not be a problem. However, with the total number of cases reported at over 10,000, and with more than 400 people dead as a result of coronavirus. Iran is now trying to control one of the worst outbreaks in the world.

According to media reports the virus started in the holy city of Qom, where thousands of pilgrims from Iran and around the Middle East travel daily. Two days after the first deaths and cases of the virus were reported in Qom, Iran held parliamentary elections, which are widely believed to have been the cause of the virus spreading to other provinces.

Media states that authorities had failed to take protective measures at this early stage. However, the outbreak became impossible to ignore when nearly three dozen Iranian government officials and members of parliament were infected, including the death of a senior adviser to the supreme leader.

Friday prayers have been cancelled, and schools and universities are closed until mid-April. Government offices remain open, but employees work reduced hours.