Priyantha+of+Hanwella+who+gave+his+holiday+resort+for+the+quarantine+of+our+own+people

A businessman in Hanwella has decided to give his holiday resort over to quarantine of Sri Lankans arriving in the country from abroad.

This special decision was made by a businessman named H. D. R. Priyantha who is the owner of a holiday resort comprising of 15 rooms in Upper Hanwella, Hanwella.

Based on the information conveyed, a group of officials including the Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Health Rohana De Silva inspected the place, yesterday.

It is reported that accordingly, that a final decision has been made to use this holiday resort as a quarantine center.

Meanwhile, Priyantha has decided to supply food and drink as well as all facilities to all Sri Lankans arriving at this quarantine center from overseas countries.

It is of significance that every room in this holiday resort is equipped with an attached toilet and shower and all required facilities.



