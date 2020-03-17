An+operation+across+the+country+to+arrest+traders+who+fleece+consumers+under+cover+of+the+Corona+Virus

The Consumer Services Authority is subjecting to sudden inspections sales outlets across the island.

That is based on information received that goods are being sold at higher prices and stocks of goods are being hidden in shops as a result of the risk of the Corona Virus.

Chairman of the Consumer Services Authority Major General Shantha Dissanayake told Hiru News that such scheming traders will be severely punished.

The chairman further said that as a step in these sudden raids shops in the wholesale trading complex at Pettah are being subject to sudden inspections even now.