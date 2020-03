Son of the found of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Uvindu Wijeweera says he hopes to meet the President and the Prime Minister prior to the General Election this time.

Uvindu Wijeweera said further people are impressed with the procedure the President is carrying out in the country.

He also said that he will contest the election through a political stream suitable for politics and on behalf of the country at this moment.