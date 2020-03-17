Peletiyawe Devamiththalankara thero of the Dimbulagala Handa of the Pohottuwa, who lived in a hermitage dies in an accident

President of the Polonnaruwa District Bikkhu Bala Mandala of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has been killed in an accident that took place on the Dimbulagala Soruvila Road.

It is reported this accident happened at about 7 last night.

The monk who lived in the Dimbulagala Aaranya Senasana temple was also the Convener of the Pulathisi Pevidi Handa Organization.

The accident had taken place when the vehicle the monk was travelling in from Dimbulagala to Soruvila veered off the road and hit a tree.

The monk was 36 years of age at the time of his demise.

Devamiththalankara thero who sustained severe injuries in the accident was admitted to the Manampitiya Regional Hospital where he passed away.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle who was also badly injured has been admitted to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital for further treatment.