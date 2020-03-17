The condition of the two persons infected with the Corona virus is not serious – entry by people coming from Italy, Iran and South Korea suspended

Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the condition of the two Sri Lankans under treatment for the Corona Kovid-19 virus, at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) is not serious.

He said that special treatment is being provided for them at present and that the Director General of Health Services informs the public further not to be unnecessarily fearful.

The Consumer Affairs Authority said that special raids are being carried out from today in search of traders who are selling goods at higher prices with this situation.

Meanwhile, travelers arriving from Iran, Italy and South Korea have been temporarily suspended from entering Sri Lanka from tomorrow to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.

Chairman of the Authority of Civil Aviation Upul Dharmadasa told the Hiru News Division that these steps were taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

At the same time if someone requires more information regarding the Corona Virus situation, they can call telephone numbers 0710 107 107 or 0113 071 073 which are operational 24 hours.

In the meantime, another quarantine center has been set up in Diyatalawa close to Kahagolla for the quarantine of air passengers arriving in this country from Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Accordingly three quarantine centers have been set up to quarantine incoming air passengers while the other two centers are located at Kandakaadu and Poonani.

Army spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe told the Hiru News Division that relevant quarantine work is being carried out at present with the intervention of the Army.

315 Sri Lankan air passengers who arrived from the above mentioned three countries in the island this morning have been sent for quarantine.

At the same time, the University Grants Commission said that all government universities in the country will be closed starting from tomorrow as a result of the risk of the Corona virus.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission Professor Sampath Amaratunga declared that universities will be closed for a period of two weeks.

He said further that students living in hostels will be informed to vacate them from today.

By now schools and Dhamma schools have been given holidays with the Corona virus situation.

With this decision all pre-schools in the Western Province will also remain closed until 20 April according to the Department of Education of the Western Province.

The UNICEF organization has issued a statement regarding the Corona Virus.

This organization points out that the Corona virus is not circulating in the air but land and as a result there is no possibility of it being transmitted through the air.

It will remain live on clothing for 9 hours and the virus can remain in the palm of the hand for 10 minutes, the statement further says.

The Corona virus is destroyed at temperatures of 26 and 27 degrees Celcius and two other methods to control the virus are drinking hot water and being exposed to sunlight.

Meanwhile the Indian media has reported the first death due to the Corona or Kovid-19 Virus in that country.

A 76 year old individual, a resident of Karnataka was identified as infected with the Corona Virus last Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie too has contracted the virus.

Foreign reports said that she contracted the virus when she went England to participate in a function.

In the meantime, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron declared that all schools and universities will be closed from next Monday onwards.

Making a statement on French State Television President Macron said that the corona virus is the worst health crisis to have affected France within a century.

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines said that it has been decided to lock down Manila the capital completely.

Foreign reports also said that there is a risk of about 150 million Americans contracting the Corona Virus in the face of the existing situation.

At present, 1600, patients have been reported from America as well as 40 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number infected with the Corona Virus in South Korea is reported to be showing a drop. According to foreign news the number infected reported from South Korea yesterday was 110.

The Kovid-19 or the Corona Virus has become a pandemic across the world by now and the number of persons who have contracted the virus is 128,343. The number of deaths reported is 4720.