Prison+sentence+for+employee+of+the+Inland+Revenue+Department+who+obtained+a+bribe

This Evaluation Officer had obtained a bribe of Rs. 10,000 on 1 June 2016 in order to provide a lower estimation on a land belonging to an individual.
Colombo, High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga who found the officer guilty on four charges imposed a 5 year prison sentence for each offence.
Anyhow the judge ordered that it should be completed within five years and also said that the suspect had to pay a fine of Rs. 20,000 and ordered further that the bribe of Rs. 10,000 be reimbursed as a punishment.
Our Hiru Correspondent reported the High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga ordered the suspect further to pay a sum of Rs. 25,000 to the individual from whom he obtained the bribe.