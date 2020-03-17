Prison+sentence+for+employee+of+the+Inland+Revenue+Department+who+obtained+a+bribe

A Senior Evaluation Officer of the Matara office of the Inland Revenue Department who obtained a bribe of ten thousand rupees has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Colombo High Court.



This Evaluation Officer had obtained a bribe of Rs. 10,000 on 1 June 2016 in order to provide a lower estimation on a land belonging to an individual.



Colombo, High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga who found the officer guilty on four charges imposed a 5 year prison sentence for each offence.



Anyhow the judge ordered that it should be completed within five years and also said that the suspect had to pay a fine of Rs. 20,000 and ordered further that the bribe of Rs. 10,000 be reimbursed as a punishment.



Our Hiru Correspondent reported the High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga ordered the suspect further to pay a sum of Rs. 25,000 to the individual from whom he obtained the bribe.