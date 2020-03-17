සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Prison sentence for employee of the Inland Revenue Department who obtained a bribe

Friday, 13 March 2020 - 15:00

Prison+sentence+for+employee+of+the+Inland+Revenue+Department+who+obtained+a+bribe
A Senior Evaluation Officer of the Matara office of the Inland Revenue Department who obtained a bribe of ten thousand rupees has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Colombo High Court.

This Evaluation Officer had obtained a bribe of Rs. 10,000 on 1 June 2016 in order to provide a lower estimation on a land belonging to an individual.

Colombo, High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga who found the officer guilty on four charges imposed a 5 year prison sentence for each offence.

Anyhow the judge ordered that it should be completed within five years and also said that the suspect had to pay a fine of Rs. 20,000 and ordered further that the bribe of Rs. 10,000 be reimbursed as a punishment.

Our Hiru Correspondent reported the High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga ordered the suspect further to pay a sum of Rs. 25,000 to the individual from whom he obtained the bribe.
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.