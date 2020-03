Former Member of Parliament Dilan Perera said that based on the situation that could arise due to the Corona Virus there is a possibility of recalling Parliament which has been dissolved.



He made this comment at a media briefing summoned in Colombo today, by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.



The former Parliamentarian expressing his views on statements being made by certain persons regarding the General Election said that since during any emergency the Parliament can be summoned although it has been dissolved at present, there is no need to postpone the Parliamentary Election.