A+special+notice+to+the+public+from+the+Meteorology+Department

The Meteorology Department says that hot weather which warrants additional attention will be experienced in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces as well as in the districts of Galle, Matara, Kurunegala and Moneragala tomorrow.



The Department said that as a result more attention should be focused on elders, patients as well as small children, even within their homes.



People working on sites should consume sufficient water and they are requested to rest only in shady places.



The Meteorology Department also warns that small children should not be left alone inside vehicles in this heat.



Work outdoors which is exhausting should be restricted and people should try to remain in the shade at all times.



People have also been advised to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.