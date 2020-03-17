update : Ravi, Aloysius and others leave Court premises (Video)

UPDATE: Former MP Ravi Karunanayake, Arjun Aloysius & others who appeared before the Fort Magistrate's Court, left the court premises





update : Friday, 13 March 2020 - 16.30

Former Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake and owner of Perpetual Treasuries Company Arjun Aloysius who had arrest warrants issued against them in connection with the Treasury bond fraud appeared at the Fort Magistrate’s Court a short while ago.



The Appeal Court ordered that the suspects including former Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake appear before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today before 4.00 pm.



This was when the petition filed by five suspects including Ravi Karunanayake requesting that a writ order be issued annulling the warrant issued by the Fort Magistrate’s Court, was taken up for further consideration.







