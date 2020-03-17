Sending+Sri+Lankan+workers+abroad+suspended+until+further+notice

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has decided not to grant approval to send any Sri Lankan workers abroad until further notice and till the Corona Virus is brought under control to a considerable extent.



The Bureau said that this step was taken while paying attention to the emphasis by the World Health Organization declaring an emergency situation as a safety precaution.



They also said that this decision was made in order to provide assistance to the quarantine procedure being carried out within Sri Lanka and as a result both local and foreign tours of migrant communities had to be curtailed by the SLBFE.



The SLBFE said further that these decisions were arrived at, to be of assistance to the decision made by certain countries where the Corona Virus has spread for the prevention of entry to those countries.