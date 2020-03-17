සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

All National Education Academies and Teaching Colleges given holidays for two weeks

Friday, 13 March 2020 - 17:12

All+National+Education+Academies+and+Teaching+Colleges+given+holidays+for+two+weeks
It has been decided to grant holidays for all national education academies and faculties as well as teaching colleges across the island from 16 March to 29 March.

Accordingly studies at these institutions will recommence on 30 March.

In a statement issued by the media unit of the Ministry of Education it is mentioned that in the face of the Corona virus spreading across the world, taking into account the health and safety of students and other communities, the Ministry made this decision.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education emphasizes to everyone engaged in the field of education to avoid places where crowds congregate during this particular period and follow special instructions given by the Ministry of Health on protecting well-being and instead of having unnecessary fear to get on with life safely and with responsibility.
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.