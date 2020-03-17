All+National+Education+Academies+and+Teaching+Colleges+given+holidays+for+two+weeks

It has been decided to grant holidays for all national education academies and faculties as well as teaching colleges across the island from 16 March to 29 March.



Accordingly studies at these institutions will recommence on 30 March.



In a statement issued by the media unit of the Ministry of Education it is mentioned that in the face of the Corona virus spreading across the world, taking into account the health and safety of students and other communities, the Ministry made this decision.



Accordingly, the Ministry of Education emphasizes to everyone engaged in the field of education to avoid places where crowds congregate during this particular period and follow special instructions given by the Ministry of Health on protecting well-being and instead of having unnecessary fear to get on with life safely and with responsibility.