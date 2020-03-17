Prompt action to be taken by principals for certifying university applications and election duty – Ministry of education

The deadline for applications for admission to universities for the 2019/2020 academic year is 2020-03-26. The school registered applicants have to get their applications certified by the school principals.

However, since the school holidays have already been given early for the first term, the Ministry of Education has instructed all principals to take necessary steps to ensure that applications are certified before the closing date of applications to avoid any inconvenience to students.

Further, the Ministry of Education in a statement issued by its media unit has instructed all school heads to make arrangements for all academic and non-academic staff to participate in the upcoming election duties and responsibilities and to provide the necessary facility in the school to apply for postal voting.