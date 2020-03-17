Issuing of visas to Europeans suspended for two weeks – steps to fumigate public transport services from tomorrow

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have instructed officials to take maximum possible steps to protect the health conditions of the people in the face of the spread of the Corona virus.The President and the Prime Minister have given these instructions at a discussion held at the President’s office today regarding the spread of Corona virus.The President had also ordered that issuing of visas to Europeans be suspended for two weeks.It has also be decided to quarantine for 14 days Sri Lankans arriving from European countries.The President’s media division said that the steps taken to quarantine persons identified as having associated with the two persons who have contracted the Corona Virus and are under treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) and the progress of these investigations were discussed at length on this occasion.President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to continue with investigations into places where the two infected persons visited and persons whom they associated with and to send them into quarantine.It has been decided to restrict to the maximum possible, events and functions where people gather in crowds in order to prevent the Corona virus from being transmitted.The President also said that steps were taken to obtain equipment to expedite tests for diagnosis with the help of the World Health Organization.He also said that the WHO agreed to assist Sri Lanka to take forward actions taken by Sri Lanka to prevent the spread of the virus.Attention was also focused on formalizing the distribution of face masks, so that they can be purchased from anywhere.The President instructed officials to provide facilities so that anyone can purchase face masks at controlled prices.At this discussion it was identified whether institutions which can produce 150,000 face masks per day had been discovered.In the meantime, it was decided to fumigate buses and trains used in public transport from tomorrow and the assistance of the security forces will be obtained for this purpose.Instructions have also been given to broadly study actions followed by China to control the spread of the Corona Virus.President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa pointed out on this occasion that this could be transformed into an opportunity to experiment with carrying out tasks of schools and universities as well as services being provided by state institutions through the internet from homes.

Issuing of visas to Europeans suspended for two weeks – steps to fumigate public transport services from tomorrow

