64 persons suspected to have infected Coronavirus at 17 hospitals - Government says NO shortage of fuel or food

Health Director-General Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that 64 persons suspected to have infected with coronavirus are receiving treatments at 17 separate hospitals throughout the island.



Addressing a media conference at the Information Department today, Dr Jasinghe said 13 persons who kept contacts with the two coronavirus infected patients are also among them.



Addressing the media, Government Information Department Director-General Nalaka Kaluwewa stated that there is no shortage of fuel or food items in the country.



He urged people to rely on the information disseminated by the government’s official web portal.



Meanwhile, the consumer Affairs authority launched raids to apprehend the unscrupulous traders who attempt to sell commodities at exorbitant prices following the panic buying.



Meanwhile, the 46-year old Sri Lankan coronavirus infected caregiver of Horana was discharged by her hospital in Italy.



