Three more corona infected persons reported in Sri Lanka - Totally 5 infected (Video)

Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services states that three more cases of coronavirus infections have been discovered.

One person is a 41-year-old man who recently visited Germany.

He is currently receiving treatment at IDH Hospital.

The other is a 37-year-old. It is said that he was from Italy and was one of the passengers sent to Kandakadu Quarantine Center.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa Hospital.

The other patient is 43 years old from Italy and was also sent to the Kandakadu Quarantine Center.

He is currently receiving treatment at IDH Hospital.

Therefore, the number of coronavirus infected patients currently stands at 5.