China accuses US forces of bringing Corona to Wuhan - 69,645 patients recovered

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Liijiang Hao state that he believes that the Covid -19, new coronavirus entered Wuhan Province through US troops. He also accused the US of hiding facts about the spread of the virus in the United States.

Meanwhile foreign media reported today that the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's and the Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton have also been infected with the Covid 19 virus.

Corona related deaths have risen to 4,981 in 118 countries.

So far 135,288 have been reported as infected with the virus and 69,645 of the infected patients have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, only 8 new cases were reported from China.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in the country since the outbreak of the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 189 new deaths have been reported from Italy, bringing the total death toll to 1,016.

Iran has the highest number of deaths due to the virus in the Middle East region with 429 reported deaths.