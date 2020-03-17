7+respondents+including+Ravi+who+were+in+hiding+appear+before+court

The 7 respondents accused in the Central Bank Bond scam including former MP Ravi Karunanayake appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate this afternoon.

They absconded the CID for nearly 7 days since the arrest warrants were issued on them.

Our correspondent stated that the respondents who appeared before Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake left the court later.

Others who appeared before the court today are: Perpetual Treasuries Owner Arjun Aloysius, Chairman Geoffrey Aloysius, CEO Kasun Palisena, director Ranjan Hulugalle, former senior officer attached to the public credit department Sangarapillai Padumanathan and Indika Saman Kumara.

However, former central bank governor Arjuna Mahendran and Perpetual Treasuries former director Gardiya Punchihewa failed to appear before court today.

The petitions filed by the respondents including Karunanayake were considered by the Court of Appeal this morning.

The petitioners requested the court to issue a Writ suspending the already issued arrest warrants by the Magistrates Court.

Later, the court of appeal informed the respondent to appear before the Fort Magistrate before 4 pm today and assured that they would not be arrested.

The court warned that the Attorney General would take action at his discretion otherwise.

The petitions will be taken for further consideration on March 17th.

Meanwhile, former MP Ravi Karunanayake who arrived at the court premises at 3.30 pm attempted to enter the court through a backdoor thereby avoiding the media.