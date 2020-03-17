Neglected+Flight+Waste+Management+at+the+Airport+amidst+Corona

Covid- 19, the new corona virus, has already disrupted the daily lives of people causing an immense impact to several sectors in Sri Lanka. In such situations, the waste management of air passengers’ disposables needs to be implemented under a carefully monitored environment.

According to international air rules, all disposables used by passengers must be disposed of by high temperature incineration.

However, when explored six months ago, it was revealed that plastic bottles, newspapers and beer cans used by airline passengers are being collected for re sale.