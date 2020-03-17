People queue to purchase indigenous medicines

A tense situation has erupted following the reports of two persons infected with the Covid 19 virus from country.

As a result, the daily activities of the people have been severely hampered.

People are paying more attention to local medicines to protect themselves from the virus.

Meanwhile, a Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) officials have been able to uncover a racket yesterday, where the big onion unsuitable for human consumption which has been imported from China has been sold at a price higher than the control price after creating an artificial shortage of onions in the market.

Meanwhile, Minister Bandula Gunawardena visited the Pettah wholesale market to find out whether the merchandise is being sold at a higher price and the wholesalers who stock goods.

However, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) states that special raids have been launched from today against traders who are selling at higher prices.

Meanwhile, trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange was temporary halted for the third time this week with the S&P Sri Lanka Twenty Index, falling below 5.04 per cent.



