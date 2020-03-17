London Marathon scheduled for 26 April postponed - new dates 20 Oct

April's London Marathon postponed.The 2020 London Marathon has been postponed and is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020 according to fireogn media reports. British Athletics, which was planning to use the London marathon as a trial for Olympic places, said it planned to stage a special race in a closed location to select the team.

The event was scheduled to take place on the 26th of April. London Marathon organisers stated that all runners with a marathon place will be eligible for the new date in October date. They are also entitled to a refund if required.

In 2019, nearly 43,000 runners competed raising an amount of £66.4m for charity (LKR 14,608 million)

Football tournaments including the Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League and Scottish Premiership, was postponed along with the Golf's PGA Tour including the Players Championship, which was underway in Florida next month's Masters in Augusta.

The England cricket team's two-Test series in Sri Lanka was also called off.

The legends T 20 cricket tournament and the IPL have all been postponed as the world braces for the threat of coronavirus.